Michael K. Williams has been laid to rest.

The actor - who was best known for playing Omar Little in 'The Wire' - was tragically found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, on September 6, and on Wednesday (15.09.21), a funeral service took place St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his late mother, Paula, lived.

The live-streamed service was attended by celebrities including Queen Latifah, 'The Wire' co-creator David Simon and stars of the show Felicia Pearson (Snoop), Andre Royo (Bubbles) and Jamie Hector (Marlo), who joined the star's close friends and family.

Johnathan Branam, funeral manager at Hooper Memorial Home, told local news outlet The Patriot-News: "He came to Harrisburg as often as he could.

"He loved his mama. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son."

Marianna Shafran, his long-time representative, announced the sad news of her client's sudden passing last week.

She said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss."

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed that the 'Boardwalk Empire' star was found dead at home on Monday afternoon (06.09.21).

Days before his passing, the award-winning star had posted "don't cry for me" on Instagram.

The star took to the social networking site just six days before he was found dead by his nephew following a suspected heroin overdose to share a clip of his friend Tracy Morgan urging fans not to pity him while talking about surviving a fatal limousine crash in 2014.

In the clip, the 52-year-old comedian said: "Don’t cry for me. OK I had a misfortunate accident. Don’t cry for me. Cry for all the others, man.

"My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there’s always somebody out there worse. There’s people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody to love them. How about that? ... You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to.”

It's not known for sure whether Michael's post on Instagram was a cryptic cry for help or just a coincidence.

Although the cause of death hasn't been determined yet, it has been claimed heroin was found on his kitchen table and drug paraphernalia was discovered elsewhere in the apartment.

A police source said: “No foul play is indicated. [There was] no forced entry, and the apartment was in order.”

However, Staci DuPont - who is married to the nephew who found Michael’s body – doesn’t believe the star’s death is related to drugs.

She said: “That's not factual. We don't have anything more to say at this time."

Michael is survived by his son Elijah.