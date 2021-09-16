Lindsey Buckingham has called off his divorce.

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist's spouse Kristen Messner filed documents to end their 21-year marriage in June, but the 71-year-old musician revealed they are now "working on" their relationship after taking some time apart.

Lindsey told People magazine: "Relationships in the long term can be challenging, and they have their ups and downs. You've got to take that ride and be willing to take it.

“A lot of relationships were somewhat tested by the lockdown.

“Over the last year Kristen felt she needed some time to herself, and I have been completely supportive of that. Kristen and I agree that is the best course to follow, focusing instead on working on our relationship.”

The 'I Don't Mind' singer - who has William, 23, LeeLee, 21, and 17-year-old Stella with the 51-year-old interior designer - is preparing for the release of his self-titled debut album this week and although he wrote many of the tracks on the record two years ago, he admitted they've taken a new meaning because of his marriage issues.

He said: "Love with someone is initially built on a set of illusions and probably continues to exist with those illusions to some degree. I think part of having a long-term relationship is accepting that you're never going to really know everything about another person and that you've got to concentrate on the things that bring you together and that define you as a single entity and try to let go of some of the other things.

"We came out the other end with some stuff to sort out. I think that did make the material speak a little louder and more specifically."

The songwriter previously admitted he got "lucky" when he found Kristen.

Lindsey said: "I had a lot of crazy girlfriends, and a lot of that was just an outgrowth of the lifestyle we were all leading.

"I did see a lot of friends who were parents and spouses — back in previous decades — who weren't really there and kind of screwed up their kids and were not there for their family situations.

"So I waited and I was lucky enough to meet someone relatively late … it's worked out really well. I got all that other garbage out of the way."