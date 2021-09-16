The Duchess of Cambridge's children are "very interested in aircraft".

The 39-year-old royal paid a visit to the RAF Brize Norton airbase on Wednesday (16.09.21) to thank those who had helped out with the recent evacuations in Afghanistan and told the group how Princes George, eight, and Louis, three, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte - her kids with husband Prince William - are very keen on aviation.

Loadmaster Sergeant Mark Curtis told People magazine: "She did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft."

Wing Commander Kevin Latchman - who flew three planes out of Kabul - admitted it was "fantastic" to be able to show Catherine the C17 Globemaster plane and show her around the base while telling her about Operation Pitting, which brought 15,000 people back to the UK, including 850 to RAF Brize Norton.

He said: "[The operation was] a brilliant example of when we all come together, what we can deliver.

"The fact that's been recognised on the royal level is brilliant, and it was lovely to meet the Duchess of Cambridge, very personable and clearly very interested in what we did."

Among the stories they told the duchess were the experiences of children on the plane.

The commander said: "The sight down the back of the airplane was phenomenal. A crowd of faces, and there was so many children, like half of all of those flights were with children and small babies.

"And, you know, those children were just like our children getting on board a massive airplane, they were really excited. Whereas the adults were all more relieved, shocked and scared and wondering what was happening next."

Loadmaster Curtis added: "I've got two children myself and there were so many children, so babies. You could see the adults were sort of stopping short of the ramp, turning around and realizing they were leaving their home country for the last time with a single bag. And yeah, it was really emotional to see it."