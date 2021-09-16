Nicola Peltz has joined fiance Brooklyn Beckham in his latest campaign with Pepe Jeans.

The iconic brand has recruited the couple for their 'Just Us' fall campaign, which launched today (16.09.21), and sees the pair kiss and display their love for each other in an intimate set of snaps by Luigi & Iango, and an ad by the artist Zhamak Fullad.

The loved-up pair can be seen donning denim, the Pepe Jeans London signature logo T-shirt, the Perfecto Eco-Leather Jacket and print puffer jacket in the shoot.

Marcella Wartenbergh, chief executive officer of Pepe, commented that it “felt like a natural progression after our first collaboration with Brooklyn. We love the artistic twist that Nicola manages to add to her looks while still in keeping with a casual style, and we think this fits fantastically with Pepe Jeans.”

In his previous campaign with Pepe earlier this year, the son of retired football ace and fashion designer David and Victoria Beckham, 46 and 47, respectively, snapped himself by the ocean to promote their sustainable Wiser Wash denim.

The likes of Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller have been the face of Pepe.

Pop megastar Dua, 26, partnered with the popular brand for its spring/summer 2019 campaign and went on to create her own collections.

The 'Cold Heart' hitmaker admitted designing for Pepe was a "dream" come true because she wanted to make it accessible for everyone, and "discover" different "shapes, styles and fabrics".

She said at the time: "I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!"