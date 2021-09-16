Jamie Lee Curtis has warned people "don't f*** with" Scarlett Johansson.

The 62-year-old actress has praised the 'Black Widow' star for her "brilliant" decision to sue Disney for breach of contract over their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney Plus at the same time as in cinemas in a tribute to the 36-year-old beauty for Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 issue.

Jamie wrote: "I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him.

"And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay.

"Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional center or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f***with this mama bear."

Scarlett filed her lawsuit after she claimed her contract stated her pay was tied to how well ‘Black Widow’ performed at the box office, and with the film available on Disney Plus, less people ventured out to see it in cinemas.

Following the lawsuit, the media giant accused her of having “callous disregard” for the COVID-19 pandemic, as they argued they only released the movie on the streaming service so that people could watch it from home without the risk of catching or transmitting the virus.

Disney had said they would be compensating for the lost revenue, and insisted there was “no merit” in Scarlett’s lawsuit.

They said: “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[Disney] has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney Plus with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

‘Black Widow’ grossed $80 million in domestic box office opening weekend, as well as another $78 million overseas and $60 million from home purchases on the streaming platform.