'GamesMaster' is to return on E4's YouTube channel later this year.

The popular 90s video game show will be brought back as a "social first", which will see it airing on the video sharing platform, before it airs on E4 itself.

Sacha Khari, head of digital commissioning at Channel 4, says the new series will be modernised but still retain "the elements that made this show so special".

Khari said: "'GamesMaster' was a household name back in the 90s and this new revamped version for social and E4 retains the elements that made this show so special, whilst also bringing it bang up to date, improving game quality and bringing in fresh and current names to tackle the trickiest challenges yet."

The classic TV series – which ran from 1992 to 1998 and featured video game reviews as well as challenges where game players would compete against one another for the title of ‘GamesMaster Champion’ .

In the original format, the late Sir Patrick Moore provided hints and tips to players as the titular GamesMaster, whilst the series was hosted by Dominik Diamond, and for a brief period by Dexter Fletcher.

An announcement of the new show aimed at potential advertising partners can be seen on the Channel 4 website, with the following description: “'GamesMaster' will be a social first show, followed by an E4 TX and All 4 box set.

"The sponsorship opportunity with E4 combines social, digital and linear TV.”

However, the format for the new series will be different from the original, as rather than a magazine show with one-off celebrity challenges it seems to be based around an ongoing competition between five celebrities as they compete to win the Golden Joystick.

The description continued: “They’ll undergo challenges, races and fights in virtual battle across all genres of gaming under the watchful eye of the all-knowing GamesMaster.

“Each week at least one celeb will be eliminated … Over the three episodes, five will become one and the winner will be crowned. They’ll play each other at everything from iconic classics to brand new releases. We’ll also be serving tonnes of extra gaming-themed content to our audiences to keep them coming back for more.”

There will also be “social segments” including Meet The Gamer, GamesMaster trailers, Speed Runs, Extended Play-throughs, New release previews, Tips from the GamesMaster, and Gaming news.

No presenter has been confirmed for the reboot yet.