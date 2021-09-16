JoJo Siwa has insisted she'll "sing what [she] wants" on tour.

The 18-year-old star has accused Nickelodeon - who she signed with four years ago - of not allowing her to perform tracks from new musical film 'The J Team' during her upcoming 'D.R.E.A.M.' tour but she's now insisted she'll do what she wants on stage because she just wants to make her fans happy.

She said: " "I'm gonna sing what I want, even if it's a cappella, I'm going to sing it, I just wish people were as supportive of this movie as I am...

"All I want to do is perform for the fans. It's not that hard. It's not that expensive!"

Jojo is frustrated that she's just being viewed as a "band" and finds it particularly hard that she's being given orders by people who haven't worked for Nickelodeon as long as she has.

She told TMZ: "I am a brand, I'm proud to be a brand and I love my brand but I think it's forgotten that I'm a human sometimes and that hurts. I'm a really loyal person I love where I came from however, in this situation, I will love you until you hurt me.

"It's Nickelodeon and I love Nickelodeon... it just makes me frustrated that someone is telling me what I can and can't sing and these people have been at the company less than I have. "

The upcoming 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant is thankful fans have offered support since she spoke out on the situation, as have the likes of Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

She admitted: "I reached out to a few other child stars, Bella Thorne, Jake Paul, Miley and Demi both replied to me today and gave me support, it's been really nice."

And Jojo confirmed Nickelodeon have been in touch to discuss the situation.

Asked if there have been any contact from the network, she said: "There has been but it's not on me to share."

Jojo recently insisted it was unfair that she was having restrictions placed on her tour set ahead of the gigs in January.

She tweeted: "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)…

"Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???

"There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not. (sic)"