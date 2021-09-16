The latest system update for the Nintendo Switch has added Bluetooth audio support.

With the launch of the new update, Version 13.0.0, players can now connect Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, headphones, and other Bluetooth audio devices to get wireless audio output from the handheld console.

In an announcement on the ‘Nintendo of America’ Twitter account, the company revealed the news whilst also linking to the support site for more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth audio.

On the support site, it was revealed that up to two wireless controllers can connect to the console while using Bluetooth audio and users will not be able to pair any additional controllers until the Bluetooth audio device is disconnected.

It was also noted that Bluetooth audio will be disconnected while the console has local communication active for local multiplayer games.

The support page also stated that only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved on the console. Bluetooth microphones cannot be used and they shared that some users may experience audio latency depending on the Bluetooth device connected.