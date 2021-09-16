Gabrielle Union was "devastated" and "broken into pieces" when her husband Dwayne Wade had a baby with another woman.

The 'Bring It On' actress and the 39-year-ol former professional basketball player began their relationship in 2008, but briefly split in 2013, during which time Dwayne fathered a child with reality star Aja Metoyer, 38.

Gabrielle said: "In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman. It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience."

The 'Being Mary Jane' star made the revelations in an excerpt from her memoir 'You Got Anything Stronger?'.

News of the pregnancy coming so soon after their break up was difficult for Gabrielle to take, who had suffered "more miscarriages than [she] could confidently count."

She added: "The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily - while I was unable to - left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind."

The couple ultimately worked through their issues, reunited, and married in August 2014.

They welcomed their own child via surrogacy in 2018.

Kaavia James Union Wade, two, is now being raised alongside Gabrielle's stepchildren Dahveon, 20, Zaire, 19, Zay 13, and Xavier, seven.

Gabrielle, 49, also opened up about their decision to go through with surrogacy in her new book, hinting that a successful pregnancy was needed in order to save her marriage.

She wrote: "So much of what made the decision so difficult was that if I didn’t submit to a surrogacy, then I was convinced I needed to let Dwyane go. Even if he didn’t want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted."