Blac Chyna has given her opinion on the split between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, insisting as "long as they do what's right for the kids" nothing else matters.

The 33-year-old model - who was engaged to Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, with whom she has daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, four - insists the estranged couple should do whatever think is right for them, because everyone involved has the right to happiness.

Appearing on the 'Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef' podcast, she said: "Some people, they grow apart, you know what I mean? Some people stay together. Long as they do what's right, you know what I mean, for the kids, that's all that matters.

"I don't feel like anybody should be in a place where they're not happy. I feel like everybody deserves to be happy. And that's just that.

"The kids ... let that be the main focus. That's what I feel about that. Co-parent and just live and just be happy.

"Just be happy and be at peace. That is everything."

Kim and Kanye - who split earlier this year - share four children, daughters North, eight, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, and son Saint, five.

When asked whether she wanted to have more kids herself, Blac - who appeared on 'Keeping Up on the Kardashians' when she was in a relationship with Rob - was very sure of her answer.

Blac - real name Angela Renee White - said: "Absolutely. I got to make some more money though!"

On the topic of money, the socialite - who launched makeup line Lashed by Blac Chyna in 2014 - was also keen to clear up any misconceptions that she is a "golddigger".

She said: "What’s the perceptions? That I'm a gold digger. What else? I don't work hard. What? That I don’t do anything. Honestly like everything that I have, like, I work super hard for."

The businesswoman also revealed that she would be unlikely to take advice from head of the Kardashian empire, Kris Jenner, 65.

She said: "No. [I wouldn't take advice from Kris]. I'm a businesswoman and I got mine honestly, like off the floor, like from the ground up from the mud,, you know what I mean?"

Watch Blac Chyna's full interview on 'Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef' on YouTube.