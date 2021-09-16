Nicola Coughlan has teased that 'Bridgerton' will be even "spicier" during the second season.

The 34-year-old actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix period drama and hints that things will be lively for her character as she is unmasked as the town gossip Lady Whistledown.

Nicola told Entertainment Tonight: "It's got a whole lot spicier I will say. You definitely see more sides to her. We find out at the end of season one (that she's Lady Whistledown), that is there but we don't want to get to explore it. But the world cracks open.

"I feel like the 'Bridgerton' world has grown and you're going to see a lot more sides to her. She's a sassy chick."

The first series of the show became the most-watched show on Netflix and made headlines for its saucy scenes and Nicola hints that there are more intimate scenes ahead – but not for her character.

Nicola said: "The chemistry is quite major, I can say that. I mean, Penelope not as much..."

The 'Derry Girls' did suggest that her character's moment "could be coming".

Nicola shared: "There is a book dedicated to Penelope so it will get there. Currently she's still a wallflower. She's a working lady. She's an independent woman in Regency London so she's doing a lot."

The Irish actress revealed that she and her co-stars were stunned by the success of the first season.

Nicola said: "It's such an exciting thing when you do a show that anyone watches and connects to. But the level at which people connected to 'Bridgerton' and the scale is really mind-blowing. I think we really went in more relaxed, which I know maybe some people wouldn't.

"I think we felt so much love from the fans of the show and support."