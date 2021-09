Dame Helen Mirren is set to host a new four-part competition show 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'.

The Oscar-winning actress is thrilled to be taking part in the show, which will air as part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations for the film series.

She said: "I knew someday I’d get a 'Harry Potter' role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration."

The show is set to air later this year on TBS and Cartoon Network's ACME before coming to HBO Max.

In a statement, Helen added: "The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world."

'Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' will see fans of 'Harry Potter' battle it out in a trivia contest for bragging rights and the honor of being named House Cup champion.

In a statement Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics president Tom Ascheim, said: "[WarnerMedia] is creating an arena for the leagues of 'Harry Potter' film fans to flex their knowledge of the wizarding world. There's no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms,".

The first film in the eight-part series 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was released in November 2001 and launched the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, 32, Rupert Grint, 33, and Emma Watson, 31, who played the main magical student trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

It also starred established names such as Robbie Coltrane - who played Rubeus Hagrid - and Dame Maggie Smith who played Professor McGonagall.

The films are based on the best-selling book series by J.K Rowling, which spans seven novels set at Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and has sold an estimated 500 million copies.