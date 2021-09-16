Nico Tortorella is trying for a baby with Bethany Meyers.

The ‘Younger’ star and their partner – who got civilly married in 2018 and have been together for around 15 years – are in a polyamorous relationship, but Nico has revealed neither of them have had sex with anyone else since February last year because they are trying to start a family together.

Nico also admitted they are no longer interested in having sex unless its for the purposes of trying for a baby.

They said: “It’s a f****** process. I just wished we learned more about how to get pregnant and not about how not to get pregnant. It’s terrible.

“I’m in this place now with sex where I think it’s f****** stupid. I love sex, don’t get me wrong; it’s such a beautiful thing, it’s an extension of love. But from a physical standpoint, this idea of just, like, a quick fix - it’s like getting high. It’s like getting off. I’m just living in a different, higher chakra, so to speak, right now.

“I’m only having sex to get pregnant right now. And I haven’t had sex with a dude in two years. I haven’t had sex with anyone except for my partner since February of 2020. Which is strange. We have never been this monogamous and straight in the 15 years that we’ve known each other. It’s been a f****** process.”

The 33-year-old actor is “in love with the idea” of having children, and is putting their “alternative sex life” on hold to make their family dream come true.

Speaking to Spotify’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, they explained: “I’m just forced to just look at my biology in a different way [at the moment]. We were having the gender conversation, like penis/vagina: that’s where I am right now, right? I’m addicted and in love with the idea that I will have a child soon, and all of my energy is directed to that person.

“It’s okay to put my, you know, ‘alternative’ sex life on hold for a minute. It’s not going away entirely … It bends and shifts.”