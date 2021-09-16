Irina Shayk is keeping her love life to herself.

The 35-year-old supermodel was recently rumoured to be dating Kanye West, and although it has already been claimed they’ve gone their separate ways, Irina is refusing to talk about the subject.

Irina hinted there is “always something” going on in her love life but said she is “keeping it to herself”.

She told Highsnobiety for its HIGHStyle magazine: “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

Irina was rumoured to have dated the ‘Heartless’ rapper earlier this year after he and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce.

The pair were then said to have split in August, with sources downplaying the seriousness of their reported romance.

One insider said: "It was never serious. [Kanye] wanted to pursue something with Irina that wasn't going to happen. He got very busy with work, and they were in different places. It kind of fizzled out from there. They are still friendly and there's a lot of mutual respect. It just was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship."

While another source added: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”

Despite rumours between the pair, it was also recently claimed Irina and Kanye, 44, are still close friends.

An insider said: “Kanye and Irina are still friends. They will always be friends and support each other’s work.”