Naomi Campbell has become a Global Ambassador for The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

The 51-year-old model has shown her support for young entrepreneurial leaders across the Commonwealth by signing up to be an ambassador for the organisation, which invests in young leaders who are transforming their communities through partnerships, and helps offer them opportunities, training, and funding.

Naomi’s addition to the QCT team was announced on Thursday (16.09.21) just before the start of London Fashion Week, at a special event hosted by Hotel Café Royal.

The model was joined at the event by Christopher Kelly, CEO of the international development charity, and QCT-funded young entrepreneur, Bukola ‘Bukky’ Bolarinwa.

Speaking at the event, Naomi said: "It is my privilege to accept this role as Global Ambassador for The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

“Regardless of where you are from or where you are now, there are young leaders within your community doing amazing work. Sometimes they are not seen and some of them may not even see themselves as 'leaders' yet, but they all deserve our support, and access to education and resources.

“I have been doing the work with empowering young people for over 25 years. This is something very close to my heart and I will continue to do everything I can to uplift the next generation, so they can create a better future for their communities."

QCT was set up in 2018 in recognition of Queen Elizabeth’s lifetime of service to others and her love for the Commonwealth and its young people.

This year, the charity is launching its QCT Platinum Jubilee Fund for Young Leaders, which has been set up to support others around the commonwealth, as well as mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

As a QCT Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador, Naomi will champion the impact the QCT supported young leaders have in their local communities and raise the profile of the charity's ambitious fundraising campaign.