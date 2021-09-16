Irina Shayk’s daughter is “scared” of the paparazzi.

The 35-year-old supermodel has four-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper and has said she and her former partner have to explain to Lea that paparazzi are “just doing their job” when they snap photos of the family, because the youngster is terrified of them.

She said: "Sometimes my daughter is scared - she sees the paparazzi from miles away. We had to explain to her, like, 'They're just doing their job. By selling pictures, they make their living. You don't have to be scared.' ”

Irina keeps her personal life out of the spotlight as much as possible to protect her daughter, but gushed over Bradley’s ability to be a “hands-on” dad.

She added: "He's a full-on, hands-on dad - no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks - I didn't call them once."

And the beauty also spoke about keeping her daughter grounded, as she always reminds the youngster how lucky she is to have the life she has.

She told Highsnobiety for its HIGHStyle magazine: "Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything.

“It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.' "

Meanwhile, Irina previously said she struggles to find “balance” as a single parent.

She said: "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' ... Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!"