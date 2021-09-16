Kristen Bell’s daughters aren’t interested in her career.

The 41-year-old actress has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with her husband Dax Shepard, and has said that even though her children love the ‘Frozen’ franchise, they “do not want to hear” that their own mother is the voice of Anna.

She said: "It is very natural for a child's development to just think everything your parents do is dorky. So, they like ‘Frozen’ but they do not want to hear about the fact that I'm in it.”

Kristen’s latest project, the animated Amazon Prime Video series ‘Do, Re & Mi’, is also a hit with her children, but the actress is unsure whether her brood will like her character, Do.

She added during an appearance on E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’: "I'm curious to see if they will love the show but not approve of my character so much. I will say, I practically had to pry this guitar out of [Delta's] cold, dead hand this morning to get it in the shot."

Earlier this year, Kristen admitted parenting her kids during the global health crisis had been "very hard" because there was so much to juggle.

She said: "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard."

The ‘Good Place’ star also said therapy has been a huge help over recent months.

She explained: "Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic. We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately to bring what we learn individually into the relationship."

Kristen revealed that she's explained to her children what coronavirus is and reminded them that they are more fortunate than others who are suffering as a result of the pandemic.

She said: "We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard.

"We explained that COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."