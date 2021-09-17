Wendy Williams' staff are "freaking out" after she was reportedly hospitalised for psychiatric issues.

The 57-year-old TV star recently tested positive for a "breakthrough case" of COVID-19 and staff members on 'The Wendy Williams Show' are now said to be "increasingly concerned" as the new season continues to be delayed due to her health problems.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The staff has been back for weeks now anticipating to have the show return at the end of the month.

"Now with it pushed back, staff is freaking out and becoming increasingly concerned and it doesn’t help that information isn’t being shared internally.

"Everyone is finding out what is happening in the news like everyone else."

Earlier this week, an ambulance was spotted outside Wendy's apartment in New York City.

A spokesperson subsequently said: "There was a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital."

Wendy's team announced earlier this month that she was taking a break from work to undergo health evaluations, and she was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wendy's diagnosis means the new series of 'The Wendy Williams Show' has been delayed until at least October 4.

A statement on the show's official Instagram page read: "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled. (sic)"

The statement was released days after Wendy was seen looking unwell and frail outside her apartment in New York. The TV host also cancelled public appearances amid "ongoing health issues".