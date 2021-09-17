Priyanka Chopra Jonas feels 'The Activist' "got it wrong".

The 39-year-old actress was recently announced as one of the judges on the show - alongside Usher and Julianne Hough - as activists competed against each other, but Priyanka now recognises that the format was inappropriate.

She said in a statement: "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard."

'The Activist's format has already been revised following strong criticism of the original concept.

And Priyanka admits that the format needed to be re-evaluated after the backlash.

In her statement - which has been posted on her Instagram account - Priyanka explained: "The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly.

"I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."

Global Citizen and Live Nation, which produce the project, recently announced plans to change the show's format from a competitive series to a documentary special.

Priyanka - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - is now keen to "celebrate" the work of activists.

She added: "There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognised and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do."