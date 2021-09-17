T.I. and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris will not be charged over sexual assault allegations.

The couple were accused in January of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005 but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office have now decided against taking the matter further because the statute of limitations expired in 2015.

The office stated: "In 2021, the complaining witness reported to LAPD that she believed that in 2005, the suspects, who she met while out with friends, sexually assaulted her."

The couple's attorney, Shawn Holley, said the 40-year-old rapper - whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. -and his wife were "pleased but not surprised" that the charges had been dropped and are now ready to "move on" with their lives.

The lawyer said in a statement: "Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney's decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA's careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on."

The couple had previously "emphatically denied" the "egregiously appalling" allegations against them and vowed to take "appropriate legal action" if the claims against them persisted.

But despite denying doing anything wrong, VH1 suspended production of their reality show, 'T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle', in February.

A spokesperson said at the time: "We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials.

"Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."

In May, authorities in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas announced they were opening separate investigations into allegations made against the couple after another woman, Rachelle Jenks, filed a police report accusing the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2010.

However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County District Attorney's Office declined prosecution on May 18, 2021, because of the statute of limitations.