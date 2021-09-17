Eddie Deezen has been arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant in LaVale, Maryland.

The 64-year-old actor - who played Eugene Felsnic in 'Grease' - was placed under arrest by police officers after he was accused of harassing a waitress, according to TMZ.

The film star is reported to have caused a scene at the restaurant, and then refused to leave after the officers arrived on the scene to escort him off the premises.

Deezen - who played a host of nerdy characters during the early years of his career - is alleged to have thrown several things, including plates and food, at the police officers, as they tried to remove him from the restaurant.

The incident took place around midday, when the officers were called to help deal with a disturbance at the eatery.

However, the 'Laserblast' star is reported to have hidden behind a woman in a booth and refused officers' orders to leave.

As a result, he eventually had to be forcibly removed from the restaurant, with the film star seen being hauled off by the police.

He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The 'Midnight Madness' actor - who was shirtless at the time of his arrest - has also been caught on video talking to the officers while sat on a bench.

In the video - which has been posted on Facebook by the Cumberland on Patrol account - he's heard saying: "Ow, I could have been hurt."

Earlier this year, Deezen was accused of harassing a waitress named Kara Lashbaugh.

She wrote on Twitter at time: "Eddie Deezen is a f****** CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. (sic)"

At present, it's unclear if the actor's arrest is linked to the previous alleged incident.