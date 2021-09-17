Microsoft is set to release Office 2021 next month.

The technology giant has confirmed the next version of its productivity suite will be available on October 5, which is the same day the company will also launch Windows 11, the updated version of its operating system.

Office 2021 will be a one-time purchase that will be available on both Windows and macOS, and will come after the last productivity suite update, Office 2019.

Microsoft promised to share more details on Office 2021 soon, but it has been confirmed to include support for dark mode and accessibility features.

Microsoft previously confirmed that many Windows 11 PCs will have Dark Mode by default to help those "spending so much more time staring at bright screens" due to virtual meetings and other changes to life brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Grant, from the tech firm, said: "Since we're spending so much more time staring at bright screens, not just for endless email, but also countless meetings plus keeping up with our personal lives, to give your eyes a rest, we're going to ship all of the Windows 11 commercial SKUs in that IT favourite, beautiful dark mode, by default."

The release of Microsoft 11 will be a gradual process, and a phased rollout means that Microsoft are only expecting "all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022".