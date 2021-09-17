Katy Perry admitted motherhood is everything she was "looking for".

The 36-year-old singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy into the world in August 2020 and the 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker admitted she couldn't be happier.

She gushed: “It’s everything I was looking for. I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view.”

But Katy recalled how "insane" she felt in the first few weeks after giving birth and admitted it came as a "total surprise" to her.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King - whose daughter Kirby is pregnant with her first child - on their 'Joy Ride' show as she helped them shop for the CBS News presenter's grandson, she said: “The first six weeks after giving birth is a total surprise. Your body is feeling insane. You are sleepless. Can I just tell you what was the most success with sleep?”

The 'American Idol' judge then showed off her swaddling skills on a stuffed animal as they browsed the shelves of Santa Barbara baby store Chicken Little.

And Katy urged them to keep it simple when it came to baby clothes after Oprah picked up an outfit with bowties.

She quipped: “We ain’t got no time for ties. I mean, you guys do what you want, but [if] you wanna learn the hard way…”

During the show, the women also FaceTimed Kirby, and Katy exclaimed: "Hi mama! I'm so excited for you."

Kirby told her mom: "Tell Katy I said thank you for all her pro tips and expertise."

The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer ended the call with a message of support for the mom-to-be.

She told Kirby: "Take what you want, I love it. And God bless you. I'm excited for you. You're gonna do great. Remember: Millions of women have done this before you, so you got this."