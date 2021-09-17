Elizabeth Banks is to team up with David Wain on 'Where the Fore Are We?'

The pair – who previously collaborated on the TV comedy series 'Wet Hot American Summer' – are to be reunited for the new movie musical that is in the works at Amazon Studios.

David will direct the film and is producing with Elizabeth and her partner Max Handelman for their Brownstone Productions banner. Wain has penned the script with Zach Reino and Jess McKenna, with Alison Small executive producing.

The film follows the survivors of a plane crash after the landing leaves the passengers and crew stranded for months. Members of the makeshift community start to put together a production of a Shakespeare play to try and keep themselves busy, despite their captain trying to focus on getting them rescued.

Elizabeth is known for her role in 'The Hunger Games' franchise and also directed and starred in the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot and is currently working on the thriller 'Cocaine Bear' for Universal Pictures.

The upcoming project is inspired by true events that took place in Kentucky in 1985, Deadline previously reported.

During a drug run from Colombia, a smuggler dumped 40 kilos of cocaine in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when a bear devoured the drugs and ended up dying of a massive overdose.

Elizabeth is producing the movie with Max for Brownstone Productions with Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Lord Miller. She had previously worked with the pair on 'The Lego Movie' franchise.