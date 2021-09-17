Ozzy Osbourne is to undergo "major surgery".

The 72-year-old singer will go under the knife to treat the neck and spine issues he's had since a fall in 2019 and his wife Sharon Osbourne can't wait for her spouse - who suffers from Parkinson's disease - to be mobile enough to finally get back on stage again.

She admitted: "The thing I'm most excited about is my hubby getting back on stage. That's what I pray for.

"It was like that one after the other [with the fall then Parkinson's diagnosis] and it's like, woah, just a minute, you know?

"It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they're his partners. He misses that life.

"But with his Parkinson's, he's fine. He's fine, he's got it under control."

Sharon insisted the family have taken Ozzy's issues in their stride because she previously battled colon cancer in 2002 and underwent a double mastectomy after discovering she carried the breast cancer gene in 2012, the same year her son Jack revealed he has multiple sclerosis.

She told DailyMailTV: "Our family have never been a family where there's been great health. I've had cancer twice, my son has [multiple sclerosis] and, this isn't a pity party, but we're kind of used to dealing with major health problems."

And though the former 'Talk' panelist insisted they are not "do-gooders", she is happy she and her family can help others by speaking publicly about their health issues.

She said: "We're not here as victims or do-gooders, or any of that. It's just the way we are.

"If you get a letter, 'How did you get over your cancer?', or whatever, you pass along whatever you can pass along.

"[Jack's] still doing his extreme sports, he produces his own tv shows, he hosts some of the shows, he leads a normal life while dealing with his medical situation."