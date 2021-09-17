Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host 'Jeopardy!' for the rest of the year.

The former 'Big Bang Theory' actress was originally hired to host primetime specials and spin-off series of the long-running quiz show, but following the departure of Mike Richards - who stepped down as host after just nine days after past comments he'd made resurfaced - she was asked to fill in as daytime presenter, and will do so from 20 September until 5 November.

She and Ken - the former 'Jeopardy!' champion who was a hit with viewers when he guest hosted the show earlier this year - will then rotate as hosts until the end of the year while producers continue to search for a new permanent host, Variety reports.

Long-running 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020 after battling cancer, and producers subsequently employed a series of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Savannah Guthrie and Aaron Rodgers, until Mike and Mayim were revealed as presenters last month.

But just nine days later, Mike stepped down following the emergence of comments he'd previously made on a podcast, as well as two discrimination lawsuits from his time working behind-the-scenes on 'The Price is Right'.

He said in an email to people working on the show: "I will be stepping down as host effective immediately."

Sony Pictures Television accepted Mike's resignation and admitted to being surprised by his offensive remarks.

A spokesperson for the TV company said at the time: "We support Mike's decision to step down as host.

"We were surprised this week to learn of Mike's 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward."

Although they said at the time he'd continue as executive producer, he was axed from that role less than two weeks later.