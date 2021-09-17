Sarah Hyland has had a coronavirus booster vaccine.

The 'Modern Family' actress - who suffers from a chronic kidney condition and has undergone two organ transplants in the past - revealed earlier this week she had her third protective jab this week at the same time she was having her annual flu vaccination.

Alongside a video of her getting one of that day's injections, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “Got my booster vaccine AND my flu shot!!! Stay healthy and trust SCIENCE my friends!(sic)"

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in America recommended a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems.

Meanwhile, Sarah and her fiance Wells Adams - who got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating - recently admitted they have decided to "start over" with their engagement after rearranging their wedding plans three times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells said: "We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen. So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!

"We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff."

The couple originally planned to marry on 20 August 2020 but when their plans were cancelled, they chose to mark the occasion anyway with an all-white photoshoot that captured what would have been their special day.

Sarah said at the time: “It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honour. I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!”