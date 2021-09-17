Millie Mackintosh thinks motherhood has changed her attitude towards fashion.

The 32-year-old star has suggested she's become less wasteful since giving birth to her daughter Sienna in May last year.

Millie - who is currently pregnant with her second child - shared: "We hold on to a lot of pieces because of an emotional attachment. If you’re not actually going to wear it again, it’s nice to let someone else make new memories in it."

Millie is a new ambassador for TK Maxx's Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, which encourages Brits to donate a bag of clothes to their local store in support of Cancer Research UK.

The TV star explained that since becoming a mother, she's being asking herself: "Am I realistically going to wear that again? Am I going to fit in it again? Does it still feel like me?"

Millie also considers renting to be a "clever way around" wasting clothes.

She told Grazia: "For a special occasion like a wedding or a christening, I’m going to take lots of photos. I feel like that dress has had its moment in a way. Maybe I would wear it again in a couple of years but that’s also not great when you’re trying not to hold on to too many things.

"Renting is a really clever way around that."

What's more, Millie revealed that her daughter is already following her lead when it comes to fashion.

The brunette beauty admitted that Sienna already feels confident and outgoing whenever she gets dressed up.

She explained: "When you dress her up in an outfit, she goes to the pushchair! She wants to go out!"