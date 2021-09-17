Grimes has opened up about life as a mother and revealed that her son X only calls her by her first name

Grimes - real name Claire Elise Boucher - welcomed baby X Æ A-Xii with billionaire partner Elon Musk, 50 in May 2020 and she has revealed that the tot says "Claire" when he speaks to her rather than "Mama".

She said: “I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically. Being a mother — feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘Mama."

The 'Delete Forever' hitmaker wondered whether her son could sense her dislike for the maternal term.

She mused: “It's so… I’m like, ‘How are you…?’ Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.'"

But she was quick to point out that she is not sure where her dislike of the word comes from and noted that she still "respects" the term.

She said: "I don't even know why I dislike the word, like I respect [it], I just can't identify with it."

The singer's surprising revelations come as she puts the finishing touches on what will be her sixth studio album, following her signing with major label Columbia Records in early 2021.

She told Vogue: "I'm just finishing an album and I think it is by far my greatest work that I've ever done."

Grimes went on to explain that during the production process for the album, she has cared less and less about being a 'big' artist despite signing with the publishing giant.

She added: "I think I went into this like 'I'm gonna sign to a major label and I'm gonna be a really big artist' and all this stuff and in that process I was just like 'No!', I literally don't care if anyone else listens to this sh*t. I just want it to be great. Unequivocally great art."