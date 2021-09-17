Nicole Kidman is a skilled gambler.

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' actress has been spending time in Las Vegas with her husband Keith Urban ahead of the 53-year-old country star's Caesars Palace residency reopening and though the 'Wild Hearts' singer stays away from the slot machines, he admitted his wife knows her way around the casino floor.

He said: "There's a lot of good things to do, there's a lot of good restaurants here actually.

"I don't gamble. It would not go well, my wife's much better at it than me, so I leave it to her. She knows how to do it."

Keith praised his wife - with whom he has daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10 - for being a "life-changing" influence on him.

He gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Life-changing, life-changing, absolutely."

Nicole isn't the only person to have had an impact on Keith's life as he admitted seeing Johnny Cash perform when he was just five years old kickstarted his musical ambitions.

He said: "I don't know if I saw this person up on stage and thought, 'Oh, I want to do that' or I saw that person on stage and something inside went, 'That’s what you're going to do.'

"When you're five and you're amongst all these people, and it's really loud and boisterous and loud, and you go into this big arena and it's even louder, it's deafening and then this figure walks out on stage with a guitar and lights go down, it gets even louder and then he starts playing a song, and you could hear a pin drop, and you're like, what happened? How did he do that? Crazy."

Meanwhile, the 'You'll Think Of Me' singer admitted he can't wait to get back on stage in Las Vegas on Friday (17.09.21) because the city always attracts a "rowdy" crowd.

He said: "Getting to play here is fantastic. It's not somewhere way off the beaten track, you know, it's right in the centre of it all, so it feels great.

"It's drunk and rowdy, and just how I like it, truly."