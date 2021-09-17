Kiefer Sutherland has announced a new album and European tour.
The 54-year-old star will release his third album 'Bloor Street' in January 2022 via a new deal with Cooking Vinyl. The album launch coincides with confirmation of an extensive UK and European Tour that will commence next year.
The '24' star's most recent album 'Reckless & Me' proved to be popular in Britain, as it debuted at number nine on the Official Albums Chart and went to the top of the Americana, Country and Independent album chart.
Kiefer commented: "Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed. I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.
"Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me. I couldn't be more excited to share these new songs, and hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world."
The record has been produced and mixed by the Grammy-winning Chris Lord-Alge and recorded at PLYRZ Studios in Los Angeles.
Fans who pre-order 'Bloor Street' will gain access to an exclusive ticket presale for the shows in the UK, which begins on September 22. All tickets will then go on general sale on September 24.
Kiefer Sutherland tour dates:
January 2022:
28th - UK, Brighton, Chalk
29th - UK, Hull, Asylum
30th - UK, Norwich, UEA
February 2022:
1st - UK, London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
2nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz
3rd - UK, Cardiff, Tramshed
5th - UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6th - UK, Sheffield, Leadmill
7th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute
9th - UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall
10th - UK, Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
11th - UK, Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket
13th - The Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
15th - Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
16th - Switzerland, Bern, Bierhuebeli
17th - France, Paris, Café De La Danse
19th - Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
20th - Germany, Berlin, Metropol
21st - Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
23rd - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
24th - Austria, Linz, Posthof
25th - Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk