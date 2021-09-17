Kiefer Sutherland has announced a new album and European tour.

The 54-year-old star will release his third album 'Bloor Street' in January 2022 via a new deal with Cooking Vinyl. The album launch coincides with confirmation of an extensive UK and European Tour that will commence next year.

The '24' star's most recent album 'Reckless & Me' proved to be popular in Britain, as it debuted at number nine on the Official Albums Chart and went to the top of the Americana, Country and Independent album chart.

Kiefer commented: "Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed. I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.

"Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me. I couldn't be more excited to share these new songs, and hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world."

The record has been produced and mixed by the Grammy-winning Chris Lord-Alge and recorded at PLYRZ Studios in Los Angeles.

Fans who pre-order 'Bloor Street' will gain access to an exclusive ticket presale for the shows in the UK, which begins on September 22. All tickets will then go on general sale on September 24.

Kiefer Sutherland tour dates:

January 2022:

28th - UK, Brighton, Chalk

29th - UK, Hull, Asylum

30th - UK, Norwich, UEA

February 2022:

1st - UK, London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

2nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz

3rd - UK, Cardiff, Tramshed

5th - UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6th - UK, Sheffield, Leadmill

7th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute

9th - UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

10th - UK, Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

11th - UK, Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

13th - The Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

15th - Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

16th - Switzerland, Bern, Bierhuebeli

17th - France, Paris, Café De La Danse

19th - Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

20th - Germany, Berlin, Metropol

21st - Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

23rd - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

24th - Austria, Linz, Posthof

25th - Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk