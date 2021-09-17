Little Mix star Jade Thirwwall has mocked Noel Gallagher for being less successful than his brother Liam Gallagher.

The 'Touch' hitmakers became the first all-female act to win best British Group at the 2021 BRIT Awards, a victory that promoted former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, 54, to rubbish their win, insisting they didn't deserve it as a pop act that barely write their own music.

Jade, 28, got her own back by pointing out that Noel's solo career has been eclipsed by his younger sibling and former Oasis bandmate Liam, 48.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of TV show 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks', she said: "Noel did [slag us off]. Something about that we were undeserving of the BRIT Award because we’re women and don’t - well we do write music - but he thinks we don’t write music."

"Yeah, shame really. Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family!"

Following the BRIT win by Little Mix - who shot to fame as winners of 'The X Factor' in 2011 - Noel scoffed that a girl group could be named best group in a category previously won by rock bands like Oasis.

He said: "Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis.

"It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers – and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands. Record company guys constantly say, ‘Oh, these guys are the real deal’. And I think, ‘You wouldn’t know the real deal if it bit you on the a*** mate’. I don’t know what happened - I think it’s because bands are hard work.”

Little Mix's sixth studio album 'Confetti' was released at the end of 2020 and Jade, along with bandmates Leigh-Ann Pinnock, 29, and Perrie Edwards, 28, receive co-writing credits on several tracks.