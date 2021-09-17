Pamela Anderson has joined the fight to protect the waters of Antarctica.

The former 'Baywatch' actress has made a name for herself as an activist in recent years., working with groups such as PETA and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and now she has joined the fight to ensure Antartica's natural habitat remains intact.

She said: "The state of our planet affects all our lives. Many people don’t realize that even Antarctica, one of the remotest parts of the world, plays a major role in how our planet functions. We need to do everything we can to safeguard it, which is why I have joined this campaign,"

The current that surrounds Antarctica pumps nutrients to the rest of the world's oceans and it regulates the world’s climate system, which ultimately keeps the planet cool.

Pamela - who is an outspoken advocate of veganism - also explained her reasons for joining this campaign, which follows a long history of her fighting for the rights of animals.

She said: “I have been an activist for more than two decades and see more and more how important it is to radically rethink our relation towards nature and animals. The state of our planet affects all our lives. Many people don’t realize that even Antarctica, one of the remotest parts of the world, plays a major role in how our planet functions. We need to do everything we can to safeguard it, which is why I have joined this campaign."

In October 2021, when member states meet at CCAMLR’s annual meeting, they will urge officials to agree to create three marine protected areas

The 54-year-old former Playboy cover star went on to urge world leaders and political figures to take action as she spoke out for the campaign called Antarctica 2021.

She said: "We really need world leaders to step up their game and show real political leadership. They can make history this year by protecting these areas in Antarctica and securing the greatest act of ocean protection ever. We must fight for action for ourselves and future generations because there’s too much to lose if we don’t."