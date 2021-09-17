Overwatch 2 updates will be finally revealed at the Overwatch League Grand Finals.

Fans can expect to see reworks to both Sombra & Bastion, whose visual overhauls have already been revealed.

Sombra & Bastion join other heroes in receiving a gameplay overhaul, such as Winston, who will get a new long-range charge on his Tesla Cannon, and Mei, whose primary weapon will now slow people down instead of freezing them.

The Official Overwatch Twitter account announced that the updates will be displayed on September 25, during the Overwatch League Grand Finals:

“Woo woo woo whee woo whee!

Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeagueGrand Finals.”

Pro Overwatch players will also play an exhibition match during the showcase, getting a hands-on feel for the new 5v5 PvP ruleset, instead of the 6v6 currently present in Overwatch.

This marks the first time that fans will see a hands on look at professional Overwatch 2 gameplay.

It has been confirmed that Overwatch League will play an early build of Overwatch 2 during their next season, beginning April 2022.

It is not yet known when Overwatch 2 is set to release, but recent reports have claimed that Blizzard are currently aiming for a Spring 2022 release.