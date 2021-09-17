Rob Kardashian is “very hands on and involved” with his daughter.

The 34-year-old reclusive reality star has four-year-old Dream with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, and sources have said he continues to be “mostly focused” on raising his child and being “part of all of the decision-making” when it comes to her wellbeing.

A source said: "Rob has been working on some fun projects and is really mostly focused on Dream. He is keeping things super low-key. ... He is very hands on, involved and super silly as a dad.

"He is definitely one of those dads that wants to be part of all of the decision-making and he loves Dream with all of his heart.”

The insider also claimed the former ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is “doing his best” to stay healthy for the sake of his daughter after previously leading an unhealthy lifestyle.

And while he “still struggles” sometimes, Rob is doing what he can to “stay positive” for Dream.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, the source added: "He still struggles a bit with leading an active lifestyle and it can make him feel depressed sometimes. It's always a work in progress for him, but he is doing his best to stay positive and healthy, both mentally and physically, for the sake of Dream."

Rob stepped back from the spotlight several years ago following his split from Chyna, and his sister Khloe Kardashian previously said he "just needed a break" from the reality TV lifestyle.

She explained: "It's not so much about physical appearance, it's about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels.

“I think that really affected him, because my brother is such a lover, and has the most incredible heart and personality. I think he's just getting stronger. I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he's just stronger and feeling better to be around, and be more vulnerable or exposed."