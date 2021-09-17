Hailey Bieber says her husband Justin Bieber is “extremely respectful” of her.

The 24-year-old model has been married to the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker since 2018, and has said she feels “really lucky” to have met Justin because he makes her feel “special every single day”.

Hailey also slammed rumours that Justin “mistreats” her, and said their relationship is “the complete and utter opposite”.

She said: "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing.

“You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite."

The beauty said she and Justin, 27, are “obsessed” with each other, and are both more than content in their marriage.

She added: "If the lie is, 'They're miserable in their relationship.' Well, the truth is that we've literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together.”

And Hailey also noted that Justin is usually the one who reminds her how “loved” she is when the online critics start to get to her.

Speaking to Demi Lovato during an appearance on their ‘4D with Demi Lovato’ podcast, she said: "I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today.’ Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you're good and you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.' ”