Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are settling down to focus on work “for the next few months”.

The ‘Hustlers’ star and the 49-year-old actor rekindled their romance in April this year after previously dating in the early 2000s, and had been going from strength to strength over the summer as their relationship hotted up.

But now, the couple are set to settle into a regular routine as they’re both due to return to work, with sources claiming they are “ready” to settle down together.

An insider told People magazine: "They are very grateful for their fun summer. It's all about work for the next few months. Ben will head to Texas next week. Jennifer starts filming in Canada in October. They seem ready for it."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the pair have been house hunting together after sources said they were planning to spend as much time with one another as possible.

An insider explained: "Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."

And, although things seem to be getting serious between them, 51-year-old Jennifer and the ‘Justice League’ star are not planning to tie the knot.

A source said previously: "They are fully committed to each other ...

They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."