Mindy Kaling credits Reese Witherspoon with giving her “great parenting advice”.

The 42-year-old actress has two children – Katherine, three, and Spencer, 12 months – and has praised her close friend and fellow actress Reese with teaching her the importance of “making time” for herself so she can be a better parent to her kids.

She said: "Reese Witherspoon is always such a great source of parenting advice because she is so playful and fun and incredibly busy. She has three kids, but also this really full-time career. She acts, she runs this company, she's a producer and everything too.

"She's a person who always gives me great advice, and I think she's the one that has taught me the importance of making time for myself so that I could be a good parent for my kids."

The ‘Mindy Project’ alum also heaped praise on Reese – who has Ava, 22, and Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as eight-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth – for her “incredibly smart” investment choices.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: "The other thing about Reese is that she's just incredibly smart about investing -that's something that people might not know, but she loves to invest. And she's really smart about it.

“That's not strictly parenting advice, but I think she's doing it because she wants to provide for her children and make sure their futures are secure. ... She's just so good at that kind of thing."

Meanwhile, Mindy recently said she loved being pregnant with her son during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, because it meant she was able to hide from the public.

She said: "It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic. I felt really scrutinised during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos."