Kim Kardashian's neighbour has filed legal documents to stop the star making changes to her Hidden Hills home.

The 40-year-old reality TV star wants to build an "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse" on the grounds of her California home but local residents are not impressed and are trying to stop it.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, resident Sarah Key made the filing and she has named the Hidden Hills Community Association, not Kim, as the respondent.

She is asking the Association to stop Kim's plan to "flatten two hills" and build upon "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," as she does not want the area to lose its "natural and rustic county setting".

She also shared her fears that building upon the gas lines will put "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage".

The filing adds that Kim's plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills" and "moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life."

Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West purchased the house for a reported $20 million in 2014. They lived with her mother Kris Jenner while the property was undergoing renovations and they moved in to the estate in 2017.