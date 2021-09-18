Shaun Ryder struggled “for months” after battling coronavirus.

The Happy Mondays frontman is feeling much better now but admitted there was a long period where he found it hard to even get out of bed because he was so lethargic.

He said: “After I had Covid-19 I could have a couple of days a week where I couldn’t get out of bed and had no energy.

“That went on for months but they are becoming more rare now.

“But for a good few months I struggled.”

The 59-year-old rocker thinks the pandemic could have had much worse effects so he’s fine about lockdown ending now, even though cases in the UK are still in the tens of thousands per day as he doesn’t think there’s anything else that can make a significant difference now so many have been vaccinated.

Asked his thoughts on lockdown ending, he told Big Issue magazine “What else can we do? We’re all getting vaccines.

“I do know people who have been vaccinated and still got COVID but it’s not been as bad as it would have been. We’ve got to see how it goes.

“I mean, look, places like Brazil and Korea have done f*** all about it and they haven’t been wiped out.

“I mean it’s not good but it hasn’t wiped everyone out yet.”

Shaun’s bandmate, Bez, previously admitted he was “worried” when his pal contracted coronavirus.

The dancer – who also caught the virus – said: “Shaun had it for like three weeks. He was hallucinating and having visitations from the aliens telling him he would be all right.

“I was quite worried about old Shaun as he isn’t the healthiest man in the world.

“I’ve always told him to take vitamin C and all that but he says, ‘I’m allergic to it’.

But despite previously ignoring his friend's advice, the 'Step On' hitmaker experienced a "Covid miracle" when boosting his vitamin C intake because his hair began to grow back.

Bez added: "It transpired he could only eat fruit as he was that ill, and he has alopecia so all his hair has fallen out, but from only eating fruit and getting his vitamin C his hair started growing back. Like I told him, it was a Covid miracle!”