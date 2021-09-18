Carson Daly has shared the final text message from his mother, to mark the four year anniversary of her death.

Pattie Daly Caruso, 73, died from a heart attack on September 17, 2017 in Palm Desert, California, just hours after Carson, 48, returned to his home in Los Angeles following a family visit.

Pattie had been caring for her terminally ill husband Richard Caruso at the time and Carson had visited them before returning to LA for the Emmy Awards.

After he returned home, she texted him to say: “We love you, the best son on planet earth! So happy to have a light out front! Thanks for all you did and do to make us so proud of you. Hope you're having a wonderful dinner with Siri and a great day together tomorrow! All our love always, Mom and Dad XOX.”

He wrote: "4 years ago today my mom suddenly, without warning passed away. I was in LA on the eve of the Emmy Awards & drove out to Palm Desert, Ca where she was frantically dealing with an out the blue end stage cancer diagnosis for my dad. He was in rough shape. After doing all I could to better their situation and spend some quality time, I kissed them goodbye and drove back to town to have dinner with my wife & attend the show the next day. Knowing my mom had already lost a husband to cancer (my biological father) in the 70’s and having beat breast cancer herself, I knew how much my dad’s state was taking its toll on her both physically & mentally. (He was 85 and basically bed ridden) She was an incredible nurse to him, totally on it and all over the doctors to better his condition. When I got back to the hotel I sent her a text at 10:46pm basically thanking her for taking such selfless care of pops & letting her know I had made it back safely (something she made me do after all my travels) She immediately responded, but then suddenly died about 4 hours later. When we woke up to the phone ringing, I answered, “Is it dad? Did he fall? Is he ok?” To which my brave, still in total shock sister replied, “No, it’s not dad, it’s MOM, she had a heart attack & passed away….

"Only reason I’m sharing this is because as hard as it was & is to go on without the most influential, loving force in my life, I’m so grateful that I have this last exchange to look at. You can feel her love in her words (and emojis)

"I only am able to carry on each day due to God’s infinite will & strength & the love of my family. My wife, 4 incredible kids and sister and her family (who after this all happened moved across the country so we could be a few blocks away from each other because clearly, life is too short & family is EVERYTHING) At this point, I’m pretty convinced God struck a deal with mom, “come with me to heaven, where all your loved ones await, the red wine flows endlessly and you can receive your husband who will join us soon. (Pops died 6 wks later) if you do, I’ll make sure your children’s families grow up together, close, tight, making new happy memories every single day just blocks away from each other…all your kids & grandkids in the same town.” She undoubtedly agreed to that proposition before God could even finished his sentence.

"A trade of sorts…I would have done the same thing for my kids. So I’m missing my mom something fierce today, but I’m so grateful I’ll get to toast her with my sister and our families, remembering & honoring Kiki for all that she did for us in our beginning and at her end. Hug and kiss those you love today, you never know when God struck a deal (sic)."