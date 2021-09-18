Kaya Scodelario is pregnant.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Benjamin Walker, 39, are expecting their second child together.

She posted a picture of her bump and wrote: "I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy’s and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now. So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired (sic)."

Kaya and Benjamin tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their son in November 2016.

Speaking previously about balancing motherhood and her career, she said: "When I first started out I was just looking for employment, I just wanted to work.

"But now I think being a mum I have to be pickier if I’m going to be away for six months on the other side of the world."

Kaya rose to fame as Effy Stonem in 'Skins' and has starred in 'The Maze Runner' series and 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'.