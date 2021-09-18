Gwyneth Paltrow is "solidly in perimenopause."

The 48-year-old actress has revealed she's suffering from heart palpitations, emotional turbulence and irregular periods as her body makes the natural transition to menopause, but she's struggling to cope with the chemical imbalance - which usually takes place when women hit their 40s but can occur earlier in some cases - and feels like she's being swung around aggressively on a cord.

Speaking on her website Goop's podcast 'Ask Me Anything', Gwyneth said: "For me, I'm solidly in perimenopause. Everything is totally irregular and a surprise all the time. My emotions are all over the place as well. Sometimes I get in bed at night and my heart races. The hormones are really no joke. Sometimes I feel like I'm a tetherball at the end of a cord, and it's just like thrashing me around."

And well as the perimenopause, the 'Iron Man' star has also revealed she's battling with long COVID symptoms after contracting the virus last year.

However, she's overhauled her exercise regime and made changes to her diet to reduce the inflammation.

She explained: "I'm not vegetarian, although I have been trying to have vegetables be at the centre of my plate. But at the moment, I'm Paleo, so that's changed things for me recently. I'm still dealing with a little bit of long-haul COVID stuff and some inflammation. So I am really focused on bringing that inflammation down. I love fish. I eat some birds as well as long as they're raised in a way that is not in a factory. I know it's a moral issue for a lot of people. I did not eat red meat at all for about 22 years and then through some severe anaemia, it was suggested to me that I have just a little bit of grass-fed beef every once in a while. So, sometimes I do, but I tend to not."