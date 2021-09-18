Jennifer Lopez doesn't feel like she "belongs" in Hollywood.

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker may have over 30 movies under her belt, a successful beauty business and a music career, but she has admitted she sometimes feels like an "outsider" when she compares herself to other celebrities in the glitzy and glamorous industry.

Speaking in a new video for her cosmetics and skincare brand JLo Beauty, the 52-year-old actress said: "It's so important for all of us to feel like we belong and, like most people, there are so many times in your life where you feel like an outsider. I feel that way in Hollywood sometimes. I still feel that way. But you just need your little tribe. I believe we all have this limitless power inside us that makes us unstoppable. I worked really hard to get where I am today and I've learned that the only way to truly feel beautiful is to love and accept yourself fully."

A time when Jennifer really needed her "tribe" to lean on was when she missed out on an Oscar nomination for her role as Ramona in 'Hustlers'.

She said last year during an interview with Oprah Winfrey: "I felt like I let everyone down a little bit. I was sad. I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of: 'She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen; if it doesn’t you’re crazy.' I’m reading all the articles going: "Oh my God, could this happen?" And then it didn’t and I was like: 'Ouch.' It was a little bit of a letdown."

But that hasn't stopped producers from snapping her up, as she's got two upcoming movies; 'Marry Me' and 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Her love life is also on the up as she's currently dating her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck again and they are said to be "very happy" together.