Jodie Comer still lives with her parents.

The 28-year-old actress' blossoming career may take her around the globe but she has admitted she would love to continue staying at her family home in Childwall in Liverpool with her mother Donna, father Jimmy and younger brother Charlie until she's "old and grey".

Speaking to The Times newspaper, she said: "I’d live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could.

"(But) I’m definitely looking to move out. I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don’t want to do it."

Although she's glad the world is starting to open up again now following the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time at home and being able to focus on having a sort out and unpacking suitcases during the national lockdown in the United Kingdom.

She explained: "As much as I'd want to definitely be carrying on with (work), I've actually been able to come home, unpack like seven suitcases because I haven't been here, and I've thrown out so much rubbish.

"And, actually, to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I'm actually really kind of… I'm a bit embarrassed to say I'm kind of enjoying it."

Jodie's role as assassin Oksana Astankova/Villanelle in the hit TV series 'Killing Eve' got her recognition around the world and has lead to her starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in the movie 'Free Guy'.

The 'My Mad Fat Diary star' recently said: "Working with Ryan and seeing how he works and the speed at which his brain works, I said this to him, I was like, 'How do you do it?' And he's like 'I prepare, I do the work.'

"But he will be on set and if there's a certain kind of line that's a joke that he's maybe done a couple of times and he's like, 'I want to try something new', he will have five ready to go and each one is as funny as the last. And everyone behind the camera is laughing out loud. But it's so incredible to see and to learn from."