Jana Kramer is still "angry" with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

The 37-year-old country singer filed for divorce from her former lover in April this year, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery", in the legal papers, and has admitted she struggles to co-parent their two children Jolie, five, and Jace, two, with him because she's still "hurt" about his "betrayal".

She said: "I have to basically put aside my own feelings of hurt and anger and frustration and betrayal, which are all very much there. It's really hard to do when you have that betrayal and you want to be angry, but I have two beautiful children that don't deserve that energy.

"Whenever we're with the kids we're always very energetic to each other and we respect each other. It's very hard. I go in the car and I'll either cry or call friends and just scream."

The brunette beauty's self-esteem took a nosedive after their split and for months she felt like she wasn't "pretty enough" to be loved.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she explained: "For the last four months or six months, I was like, I'm not worthy. I'm not lovable. I don't deserve it. I'm not pretty, I'm not enough.

"And now it's like I'm taking those negative voices and throwing them out and saying, no, I am worth it. I do deserve love."

However, Jana has decided that she will keep her future relationships private from now on.

She said: "You know, I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship. For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart."

The 'I Got The Boy' hitmaker has been romantically linked to Jay Cutler since they were spotted at a bar opening together in Tennessee.

When pressed on her relationship with the NFL star, Jana teased: "Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me."