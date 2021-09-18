Justin and Hailey Bieber are "obsessed" with each other.

The 24-year-old model has shut down rumours that her husband is aggressive towards her after a video of the 'Peaches' hitmaker appearing to shout at her in Las Vegas, Nevada, went viral last week, and she's adamant they've actually never been more in love.

Speaking during the podcast '4D with Demi Lovato' on Friday (17.09.21), Hailey said: "There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’ and I’m just like… it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day.

"So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' If the lie is, ‘They’re miserable in their relationship.’ Well, the truth is that we’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together."

The couple hit the headlines once again earlier this week when Justin put his hand on Hailey's stomach - sparking speculation that they are pregnant with their first baby - when they posed for photographs on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York.

And, although the blonde beauty tries really hard not to let the rumours get to her, she has praised the 27-year-old singer for keeping her afloat.

She explained: “I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I’m like, ‘This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can’t take it today.’ Again, he’ll come in and be like, ‘Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you’re good and you’re secure and you’re loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you.’ "