Emma Raducanu's grandmother wanted her to quit tennis after she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon this year with breathing difficulties.

The 18-year-old sportswoman may have made history last week by becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in the US Open since Virginia Wade in 1968, but she almost abandoned the sport three months ago when her nan Niculina Raducanu told her to stop competing because her health was more important than fame and fortune.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Niculina said: "I asked her parents if she should quit tennis. Because what if something should happen to Emma? Her health is more important (than wealth or fame)."

After seeing her granddaughter slump over in excruciating pain at Wimbledon, Niculina couldn't bring herself to watch her play the US Open.

She explained: "The night she won the U.S. Open, I couldn't watch because my heart couldn't take it.

"I said to myself: 'This match is going to be a really tough one,' so I decided not to watch it. I only found out the news the next day, and I was delighted she was strong and healthy, and that her mind was healthy also — especially after what happened the last time [at Wimbledon].

"When I talked to my son, I was happy for him. He would have been so disappointed if she'd have lost after all the work and resources they'd put into this. Of course, I'm very proud of her. But I've never told anyone I'm the grandmother of a Grand Slam champion. I am a very modest woman, and I don't want people to think I'm bragging. When Emma puts her mind to it, she will get it. She was always a fighter."

Emma was forced to quit Wimbledon during the second set of her match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the beginning of July due to 'difficulty breathing'. She later sought medical assistance and was told it was unlikely to happen again.