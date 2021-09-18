The Script's Danny O’Donoghue once got so drunk with Sir Tom Jones he ended up in hospital.

The 40-year-old frontman has admitted he's been permanently put off boozing excessively after he landed himself in accident and emergency with heart palpitations following a night knocking back champagne with the 81-year-old legendary singer.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: “I’m Irish but he’s Welsh – figure that out! One time we went drinking and every time the champagne went halfway down, he’d order another bottle. He wouldn’t let me leave the table until the bottle was finished.

"We drank champagne until 7am, then I had to get up early and drank a lot of coffee – I was hospitalised next day because I ended up getting heart palpitations. I’m not blaming Tom, I blame my ability to not say no."

Although he managed to drink Danny under the table, the 'Sex Bomb' hitmaker revealed earlier this year that he's given up drinking.

He said: “I don’t drink as a rule anymore, because the hangovers are so much harder to shake off. I used to love to drink, quite a drop, but drink is a younger person’s game. I love a Cognac after dinner, with a cigar and a coffee. For me, those three things have to go together.”

Tom's son Mark Woodward makes sure he keeps his drinking to the minimum after his wife Linda Trenchard sadly died in 2016.

Sir Tom explained: “The last time I had a drink was with Mark’s family at Christmas. Mark has taken his mother’s place of making sure I’m careful, but I have to look after myself now anyway. I’m like the old saying, ‘If I’d known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.’ "