Ferne McCann has “found [her] faith”.

The 31-year-old reality star has changed her daily routine to incorporate time to pray and to meditate and to also have a cold bath, and she thinks she’s in a much better place now.

She said: “I’ve always been a spiritual being and I’ve recently found my faith.

“I pray every day and I meditate. I’ve also started having cold baths and it’s amazing.

“It speeds up your metabolism and awakens every single cell in your body – it’s a part of my routine now.”

And Ferne needs to work out regularly for the sake of her mental health.

She added to Closer magazine: “I couldn’t be the best version of myself without exercise.

“I’m a big advocate of getting steps in and making sure I get outdoors every day, it’s a huge boost to your mental health.

But don't get me wrong – I'm a foodie.

“I love a glass of wine and I’m the first to dive into a barbecue or have a cheeky takeaway.”

Meanwhile, the ‘First Time Mum’ star – who has three-year-old daughter Sunday with former boyfriend Arthur Collins – insisted she’s too busy to find love again after splitting from Jack Padgett earlier this year.

She said “I’m a hopeless romantic but I’m content and have all I need.

“I’ve surrendered my love life because I’m too busy for love and it would have to take a really good guy for me to date now.

“There’s something fun about being single.

“I’m looking forward to finding The One and falling in love but, until that day comes, I’ll have a lot of fun along the way.”

Ferne is “doing good” in the wake of the break-up and admitted Sunday meant she couldn’t wallow too much in figuring out what went wrong.

She said: “Our relationship worked during lockdown but with life back to normal, it didn’t.

“I really do struggle with heartbreak, and I’m always searching for answers after a break-up.

“It’s all-consuming for me, but this time around I’ve got a child to look after who needs my attention and I’m doing good.”